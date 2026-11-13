Analyst Boris Peaker of JonesTrading maintained a Buy rating on Monopar Therapeutics Inc, with a price target of $130.00.

Boris Peaker has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, led by Monopar’s expected near-term submission of an NDA for ALXN1840 in Wilson disease. Recent clinical, safety, and peer-reviewed evidence increased his confidence that the therapy may deliver meaningful benefits compared with existing treatment. He also assumes the FDA will accept the application without requiring new clinical studies, which could reduce regulatory delays.

The investment case is further supported by ALXN1840’s reported effects on liver disease, neurological symptoms, quality of life, and copper control, along with flexible dosing and a safety profile suitable for extended use. Monopar’s fast-track, orphan-drug, and rare-pediatric-disease designations may provide additional regulatory advantages, including potential access to a priority review voucher. Together, the approaching filing, differentiated product profile, and substantial valuation potential support the Buy recommendation and $130 price target.

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In another report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MNPR in relation to earlier this year.

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