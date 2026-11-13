JonesTrading analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Tyra Bioscience today and set a price target of $56.00.

Boris Peaker’s rating is based on meaningful progress across Tyra Bioscience’s dabogratinib pipeline. In non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, enrollment in the 60 mg cohort is complete, the 70 mg cohort is advancing, and a pivotal Phase 3 study could begin in 2027, while the upper-tract cancer program continues to generate encouraging clinical signals without identified safety concerns.

The achondroplasia program is also moving through dose escalation, with an additional dose level approved and initial safety and growth data expected in 2027. Tyra’s approximately $700.5 million in cash and securities, with funding projected through 2030, supports continued development, while the pipeline’s estimated commercial potential underpins the unchanged $56 price target and Buy recommendation.

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In another report released on November 11, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TYRA in relation to earlier this year.

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