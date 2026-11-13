BWS Financial analyst Hamed Khorsand maintained a Buy rating on Azul S.A. Sponsored ADR today and set a price target of $20.00.

Hamed Khorsand’s rating is based on Azul’s strong third-quarter revenue performance, which exceeded expectations as higher ticket prices helped offset elevated fuel costs. The airline also restored E2 and A320 aircraft after temporarily reducing capacity, allowing it to respond to improving passenger demand. Although adjusted EBITDA fell slightly short of estimates because of fuel-price volatility, the underlying revenue momentum remained encouraging.

Azul’s focus on generating positive free cash flow and reducing its substantial debt supports the Buy thesis, particularly as operating conditions improve. Khorsand appears to view the current share price as offering significant upside relative to the unchanged $20 price target, while the company’s fleet and demand recovery provide additional growth potential.

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Khorsand covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Innodata, Adeia, and Ubiquiti Networks. According to TipRanks, Khorsand has an average return of 12.1% and a 51.33% success rate on recommended stocks.

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