Heiko Ihle, an analyst from H.C. Wainwright, reiterated the Buy rating on Titan Mining Corporation. The associated price target remains the same with $6.50.

Heiko Ihle’s rating is based on several factors, including Titan Mining’s longer-term growth prospects despite a weaker third quarter. The expected recovery in zinc grades and production during 4Q26 could help the company meet its annual guidance and generate cash for its graphite development plans. Titan’s ongoing investment in the Kilbourne project also provides a significant potential catalyst, with a feasibility study expected in early 2027.

Progress at Kilbourne includes improving plant performance, producing high-purity graphite concentrate, and sending material to prospective customers for qualification. Further upside could come from a financing package supported by the U.S. Export-Import Bank, while ongoing germanium studies may create additional value through Teck’s processing infrastructure. Against this backdrop, Ihle maintained a Buy rating and left the price target unchanged at $6.5, reflecting confidence in future operational improvements and project milestones.

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