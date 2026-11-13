Analyst Darren Chan from Phillip Securities maintained a Buy rating on Prime US REIT and decreased the price target to $0.21 from $0.25.

Darren Chan’s rating is based on several factors, including Prime US REIT’s stronger-than-expected third-quarter performance, with net property income and distributable income benefiting from leases that recently began contributing cash. Occupancy also improved for a sixth consecutive quarter, while leasing activity and a long weighted average lease expiry indicate continuing income visibility despite one below-market renewal.

The recommendation is further supported by 369,000 square feet of already committed space that should add rental cash flow from 4Q26 onward, and by implied FY26/FY27 distribution yields of 11.0% and 10.1%. Chan acknowledged refinancing delays, higher funding costs and balance-sheet constraints, so he reduced the DDM price target from US$0.25 to US$0.21; nevertheless, the prospective distributions and lease commencements warranted retaining a Buy rating.

Chan covers the Real Estate sector, focusing on stocks such as City Developments, Keppel DC REIT, and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust. According to TipRanks, Chan has an average return of 2.2% and a 54.32% success rate on recommended stocks.

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In another report released yesterday, DBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $0.18 price target.

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