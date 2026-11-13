Hashim Osman, an analyst from Phillip Securities, maintained the Hold rating on SIA – Singapore Airlines. The associated price target is S$7.06.

Hashim Osman has given his Hold rating due to a combination of factors, including strong revenue momentum but sharply weaker profitability in the first half. Passenger and cargo demand, improved yields, and resilient load factors show that SIA’s core franchise remains healthy, yet much of the benefit was offset by substantially higher jet-fuel expenses. Consequently, earnings are expected to be weighted toward the second half rather than demonstrating a consistently strong performance.

The outlook is further clouded by continuing losses from Air India, with recent improvement partly reflecting non-recurring provision reversals and the associate still expected to burden results. Although SIA has reduced net debt and retains ample liquidity, the analyst lowered his profit forecast and trimmed the target price, limiting near-term upside. With operational strengths balanced against cost pressure, associate risk, and fair valuation, a Hold is warranted.

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In another report released yesterday, DBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a S$7.00 price target.

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