Several companies will pay dividends soon, putting dividend aristocrats in focus for income-focused investors. Chevron (CVX), Amcor (AMCR), and Realty Income (O) are three Dividend Aristocrat stocks with a Buy consensus rating on Wall Street and ex-dividend dates between November 18 and 30, 2026, according to TipRanks’ Dividend Aristocrat tool. In other words, you must buy these stocks before each company’s ex-dividend date to qualify for its next dividend payment in December.

Dividend Aristocrats are S&P 500 companies (SPX) that have raised their dividends for 25 or more consecutive years. Investors prioritize these businesses for both steady income and growth potential.

Why These 3 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks Stand Out

This section explains what sets each stock apart. Be sure to click on any ticker to thoroughly research the stock before you decide whether to add it to your portfolio. Here are today’s top dividend aristocrat stock picks from TipRanks.

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Chevron(CVX) — Chevron is one of the world’s largest energy companies. The American crude oil giant explores and produces oil and gas. The Texas-based company currently has a dividend payout ratio of 51.58%. Chevron paid $1.78 per share in its last dividend, with adividend yield of 3.26%. Its shares currently have a Moderate Buy consensus rating from 18 Wall Street analysts. This is based on an average price target of $242.82, indicating about 10% upside. Chevron’s ex-dividend date is November 18, 2026, and the next payment is scheduled for December 10, 2026. Amcor(AMCR)— Amcor is a Swiss packaging products company. The firm makes flexible films, rigid containers, specialty cartons, and closures. It serves clients such as food and beverage companies and drug makers. The Zurich-based company currently has a dividend payout ratio of 111.15%. AMCR paid 65 cents per share in its last dividend issuance, with a dividend yield of 5.94%. AMCR stock currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating from eight Wall Street analysts. Analysts have an average price target of $49.14 for AMCR, implying about 12% upside. Amcor’s ex-dividend date is November 25, 2026, and its next payment date is December 16, 2026. Realty Income(O) — Realty Income is a real estate investment trust . The firm manages thousands of properties across the U.S. and Europe. Realty is known as “the monthly dividend company” for its consistent payouts to investors. The California-based firm currently has a dividend payout ratio of 224.05%. Realty Income paid 27 cents per share in its last dividend issuance, with a dividend yield of 5.48%. Its shares currently carry a Moderate Buy consensus rating from 14 analysts on Wall Street. This comes with an average price target of $62.98, which suggests about 7% upside. Realty Income’s ex-dividend date is November 30, 2026, and its next payment date is December 15, 2026.

More on Dividend Aristocrats

Some observers also treat recent spin-offs as dividend aristocrats if their parent companies meet the required track record, effectively granting the offshoot the parent’s dividend history.

Interested in More Dividend Aristocrat Stocks?

To find more stocks like these, take a look at TipRanks’ Dividend Aristocrats tool.

The page provides an exhaustive list of all dividend aristocrats, including their most recent dividend yields, previous dividend amounts, payout ratios, and other details.

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