In a report released yesterday, Simonetta Chiriotti from Mediobanca reiterated a Buy rating on Fiera Milano Spa, with a price target of €9.30 .

Simonetta Chiriotti’s rating is based on Fiera Milano’s stronger-than-expected third-quarter execution, with revenue ahead of forecasts and EBITDA outperforming estimates despite seasonal weakness. Management’s increased FY26 EBITDA target, together with expectations that revenue will reach the upper end of its range, supports higher earnings forecasts and confidence in near-term momentum. The unchanged DCF target of €9.30 also indicates meaningful upside from the €7.74 share price.

The investment case is further supported by resilient underlying growth, particularly in services revenue, which helped offset a weaker event calendar. Major exhibitions delivered solid gains, while the 2027 schedule includes important trade fairs and a well-developed international congress pipeline, providing visibility for future revenue. Continued event expansion, potential acquisitions, and the company’s solid financial position strengthen the longer-term outlook and support the Buy recommendation.

0EGH’s price has also changed slightly for the past six months – from EUR7.420 to EUR7.900, which is a 6.47% increase.

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