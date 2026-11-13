Analyst Lisa Jiang of Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on SMC (OR), with a price target of Yen86,000.00.

Lisa Jiang’s rating is based on a balance between strong operating performance and limited near-term surprise. Second-quarter operating profit exceeded both Morgan Stanley’s estimate and consensus, while the higher full-year forecast suggested earnings momentum and possible upside. However, the result appeared broadly consistent with market expectations, reducing the likelihood of a significant positive reassessment.

Management also announced a buyback that lifted the projected total shareholder return, which could support the stock. At the same time, SMC expects some moderation in sales and profit during the second half and faces uncertainty over the timing of higher labor costs and expanded sales staffing. These offsetting factors make the risk-reward profile balanced, supporting a Hold rather than a more bullish recommendation.

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