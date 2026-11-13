Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Davide Rimini maintained a Buy rating on Banca Sistema S.p.A. yesterday and set a price target of €1.80.

Davide Rimini’s rating is based on several factors supporting a stronger outlook for Banca Sistema. The merged group is showing solid commercial momentum, with volumes rising 24% year over year and recurring profitability appearing healthier than headline results suggest. Balance-sheet actions, including the disposal of legacy exposures, have reduced risk and released capital for expansion.

The combined bank also offers broader diversification through NHS/PA and distressed factoring, while its capital position appears adequate to fund further growth. Rimini sees scope for recurring cost savings and increasing benefits from integration, with the forthcoming business plan providing potential upside through clearer growth and capital-allocation priorities. These factors support his EUR 1.8 price target and Buy recommendation.

Promotion

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get 75% Off TipRanks Premium and unlock powerful investing tools to make smarter, more confident investment decisions

Subscribe to TipRanks Smart Investor Newsletter, and discover new investing opportunities with data-backed stock picks

According to TipRanks, Rimini is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 45.05% success rate. Rimini covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as doValue S.p.A, Equita Group SpA, and Generalfinance S.p.A..

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue