Intesa Sanpaolo analyst Manuela Meroni maintained a Hold rating on Banca Ifis SPA yesterday and set a price target of €13.70.

Manuela Meroni’s rating is based on several factors, including the prospective sale of Banca IFIS’s non-performing-loan portfolio, which could improve capital strength, support regulatory compliance and allow a renewed focus on corporate lending and shareholder distributions. However, the final economics remain uncertain until binding offers and Bank of Italy requirements are known, while the business outside NPLs continues to show weak underlying profitability.

The expected capital benefit from removing NPLs is encouraging, but it does not resolve the longer-term challenge of improving returns, particularly at illimity, and management does not expect a dividend from 2026 earnings. With 2027–28 earnings estimates reduced by 2% and the price target trimmed from EUR 13.9 to EUR 13.7, Meroni retained a Hold stance until the disposal and profitability recovery provide greater visibility.

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0NBX’s price has also changed dramatically for the past six months – from EUR20.660 to EUR10.010, which is a -51.55% drop .

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