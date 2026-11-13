Analyst David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on HubSpot and keeping the price target at $250.00.

David Hynes’s rating is based on several factors, including HubSpot’s decision to return co-founder Brian Halligan to the CEO role at a pivotal stage for the business. Halligan’s deep knowledge of the company and urgency regarding artificial intelligence could help sharpen execution around its existing product platform and improve its competitive position. Although the new strategic direction remains under development, Hynes views the leadership change as more likely to create opportunity than risk.

The analyst’s broader confidence also reflects HubSpot’s strong brand, distribution capabilities, and potential to benefit from AI-driven monetization despite questions about customer growth, retention, and margins. While the company’s investment priorities and pace of profitability improvement are still uncertain, its reduced valuation provides support for the shares. Hynes therefore maintains a Buy rating and leaves the price target unchanged at $250.

In another report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

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HUBS’s price has also changed moderately for the past six months – from $179.580 to $215.840, which is a 20.19% increase.

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