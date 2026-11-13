Data centers remain critical to AI’s rise despite worries about stricter regulation. This article looks at data center-related names that analysts rate a Strong Buy. They are: Sterling Infrastructure (STRL), Viavi Solutions (VIAV), and EnerSys (ENS). According to TipRanks’ Compare Top Data Center Stocks tool, the stocks offer at least 60% upside.

These stocks are for investors seeking exposure to companies that help power the industry’s physical infrastructure. Sterling Infrastructure leads the group with about 121% upside based on the average price target of $645.

Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)

Sterling is a Texas-based construction company. It helps data center and semiconductor companies to develop their sites. This includes helping to build the electrical systems for such sites.

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Beyond data centers, it also provides design and construction services to clients in sectors such as aviation, ports, and public transportation.

Sterling’s shares are down about 2% year-to-date. Analysts expect the stock to rally by about 121% over the next 12 months. This is based on the average price target of $645.

Viavi Solutions(VIAV)

Viavi is an Arizona-based network testing equipment company. The firm makes hardware and software that tests fiber-optic cables for data center connections. Examples include testing chassis and fiber microscopes.

The U.S. company also makes optical coatings. These are ultra-thin microscopic layers applied to materials. These coatings help control light for purposes like preventing counterfeit money and enabling 3D facial recognition.

Viavi’s shares have surged by about 83% since the start of the year. Still, analysts see room for another 79% rally over the next 12 months. This is based on the average price target of $55.

EnerSys is an industrial stored energy company. The Pennsylvania-based firm builds heavy-duty battery systems and chargers. These serve as backup power infrastructure for data centers. Clients also deploy these products for warehousing, cell towers, space infrastructure, and military equipment.

The company’s shares have risen by less than 1% year-to-date. However, analysts expect ENS stock to rise by about 69% over the next 12 months. This is based on an average price target of $241.67.

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