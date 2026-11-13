Vanguard ETFs have long been popular among investors looking for affordable exposure to a wide range of stocks. With diversified portfolios spanning various sectors and investment strategies, these funds offer an accessible way to participate in the stock market. But with so many options available, how can investors determine which ones offer the greatest potential?

One approach is to examine Wall Street analysts’ ratings and price targets for the stocks held within each fund. With 2027 approaching, we used the TipRanks Best Vanguard ETFs tool to pick three ETFs that currently carry Strong Buy consensus ratings, with each offering at least 30% upside potential based on analysts’ forecasts.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

For investors who believe the biggest names on Wall Street still have room to grow, the Vanguard Growth ETF offers a way to own many of them through a single investment. The fund tracks the Morningstar US Large Cap Growth Index, which focuses on large U.S. companies with strong growth characteristics. With an annual expense ratio of just 0.03%, investors pay only $3 per year for every $10,000 invested.

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VUG currently holds 136 stocks, with total assets of $217.62 billion. Its portfolio leans heavily toward technology, led by Nvidia (NVDA), which accounts for 13.49% of assets, followed by Apple (AAPL) at 12.51%, Microsoft (MSFT) at 9.75%, and Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) at 5.16%. Together, these four companies account for more than 40% of the fund.

Turning to Wall Street, VUG earns a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, based on 125 Buys and 9 Holds among 134 of its underlying holdings. The average analyst price target of $110.50 implies about 31% upside from current levels. (See VUG forecast)

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK)

Want to concentrate on the companies that dominate the U.S. stock market? The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF takes that approach by tracking the Morningstar US Mega Cap Growth Index, which invests in some of the largest growth-oriented companies in the country. Its annual expense ratio of 0.05% means investors pay $5 for every $10,000 invested, making it a relatively inexpensive way to gain exposure to corporate giants.

Unlike funds that spread their investments across hundreds of companies, MGK maintains a relatively concentrated portfolio of just 53 holdings, representing $32.27 billion in total assets. Nvidia leads the way with a 13.72% weighting, followed closely by Apple at 12.55%. Microsoft accounts for another 9.48%, while Alphabet Class A represents 4.99%. These four stocks alone make up more than 40% of the portfolio, leaving the ETF particularly sensitive to the performance of the largest tech names.

Despite that concentration, analysts remain bullish on MGK’s prospects. The ETF carries a Strong Buy consensus rating, with 50 Buys and only 2 Holds among 52 of its underlying holdings. The average price target stands at $113.90, suggesting ~33% upside potential from its latest price of $85.78. (See MGK forecast)

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)

Not every company in the S&P 500 has the same growth prospects, and the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF is designed to focus on those with stronger growth characteristics. Rather than investing in the entire benchmark, the fund tracks the S&P 500 Growth Index, which selects companies based on factors such as earnings growth, sales growth, and price momentum. Investors also benefit from a modest annual expense ratio of 0.07%.

The ETF offers broader exposure than MGK, holding 153 stocks with total assets of $26.13 billion. Nevertheless, tech remains a central part of its portfolio. Nvidia is the largest holding at 15%, followed by Microsoft at 10.34%, Apple at 6.60%, and Alphabet Class A at 5.48%. That combination gives investors considerable exposure to AI and cloud computing, alongside other growth-oriented companies across the U.S. market.

Wall Street also sees considerable room for gains. VOOG has earned a Strong Buy consensus, supported by 145 Buys and 6 Holds among 151 of its underlying holdings. The average analyst price target of $106.10 points to 33% upside potential from current levels. (See VOOG forecast)

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