DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 13th, 2026, Chainwire

More than 1,500 squads have formed, and traders can still join a squad until November 19

Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, today kicked off the main competition of the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2026. Starting at 10AM UTC, participating squads compete in the Squad Showdown for a prize pool of up to 3,200,000 USDT. The competition runs until December 2, 2026, at 10AM UTC.

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The Individual Showdown and AI Showdown also begin today, bringing solo traders and AI-powered trading accounts into the competition. Across all three categories, participants can compete for up to 10 million USDT in rewards

More Then 1,500 Squads Formed Ahead of the Competition

Nearly 300,000 traders have registered for WSOT 2026 since registration opened on October 29. More than 1,500 squads were formed during the squad creation period. Under this year’s theme, The World Trades Here, WSOT expands beyond crypto trading to include stocks, commodities and AI-driven trading strategies. The competition brings different asset classes and trading approaches together in a single tournament.

How Squad Showdown Rewards are Shared

Squads are ranked according to their P&L% scores. Rewards earned by each squad are distributed among its members as follows:

In addition, a separate 50,000 USDT prize pool is allocated to the Best Squad Leaders. To qualify, leaders must have more than 50 active trading members in their squads. Each qualifying leader’s share is calculated based on their squad’s proportion of active members across all qualifying squads.

Still Time to Join a Squad

Although squad creation closed on November 12 at 10AM UTC, traders can still join an existing squad until November 19, 2026, at 10AM UTC.

Participants can join through a squad invitation link, search for a squad by name, or select from the recommended squads on the WSOT 2026 page.

Traders can participate in both the Squad Showdown and Individual Showdown simultaneously. Each trader can compete using one main account and up to six subaccounts, including AI subaccounts.

Pro users, market makers, and institutional users are not eligible. WSOT 2026 is not open to residents of the European Economic Area or other restricted regions.

For the full rules and Terms and Conditions, visit https://www.bybit.com/wsot2026.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk, including the loss of all funds invested. Virtual assets may lose their value in full or in part, are subject to extreme volatility, and do not benefit from any form of financial protection. Leveraged products carry a high level of risk. Eligibility and geographic restrictions apply. See the Competition Terms. Product availability may vary by region. Some products and services may not be available to all users. This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to access or use any product or service

#Bybit / #NewFinancialPlatform / #WSOT

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That’s why we’re building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world’s finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Learn more at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

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Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com



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