In a report released yesterday, Alec Stranahan from Bank of America Securities maintained a Hold rating on Moderna, with a price target of $260.00 .

Alec Stranahan gave his rating based on several factors, including Moderna’s growing dependence on intismeran as its main source of future value and the need for successful results in kidney and bladder cancer. Although manufacturing appears increasingly manageable, individualized production, tissue-sample availability, and real-world treatment logistics still create execution risks that limit confidence in near-term commercial adoption.

The infectious-disease business is expected to become more financially self-supporting, while oncology programs beyond intismeran provide meaningful but longer-term upside rather than immediate earnings support. With the stock near the analyst’s unchanged $260 price target, the balance between promising clinical potential and unresolved development and launch risks supports a Hold rating.

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According to TipRanks, Stranahan is an analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 41.86% success rate. Stranahan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Moderna, Revolution Medicines, and Erasca.

In another report released on November 9, Morgan Stanley also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

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