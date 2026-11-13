Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) has a full order book for a rocket that hasn’t left the ground. The space company’s third-quarter earnings report on Monday showed record sales and a wave of new contracts. The Pentagon also gave Neutron, Rocket Lab’s next-generation rocket, a public vote of confidence. The catch is that the vehicle the long-term story depends on is still in testing.

Scanning the results, investor Bohdan Kucheriavyi sees plenty to like. Revenue jumped 73% year over year to $267.8 million, led by Space Systems, and management guided for up to $290 million in Q4.

What stands out most to the investor is demand for Neutron. Rocket Lab signed eight Neutron contracts worth more than $515 million, so the first 16 flights are booked and the next openings don’t come until the 2030s. It also raised the base price on several missions to $70 million from about $55 million. Kucheriavyi links this to a shortage of launch capacity, which could get worse as SpaceX winds down commercial Falcon 9 flights. On top of that, the Pentagon’s Office of Strategic Capital announced a $150 million conditional loan commitment to help Neutron fly more often after its debut. With roughly $4.7 billion in cash and securities, the company has enough to finish the rocket and to fund its pending $8 billion takeover of satellite operator Iridium Communications, which it agreed to in June.

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The trouble is that Neutron still hasn’t flown. Its debut slipped to 2027 after voids were found in the forward dome of the first-stage tank. Management won’t set a date until testing wraps up, likely in the first quarter. That pushes revenue further out: only about a third of the backlog is expected to turn into sales within 12 months, down from roughly 45% at the end of June.

The Iridium deal also needs FCC approval, and SpaceX, Ligado and Globalstar have raised concerns with the regulator. A long review could delay the deal’s mid-2027 close.

Dilution is another headwind. The share count has climbed from about 544 million at the start of the year to an expected 681 million basic shares in Q4, including preferred stock, and that’s before Iridium holders get their shares. Economists also expect the Fed to raise rates in December, which makes rich valuations harder to defend for companies that aren’t yet profitable. The competition isn’t waiting either. Neutron missed out on NASA’s Moon Base launch orders, and AST SpaceMobile plans to build its own rocket.

The stock trades at roughly 43x trailing 12-month sales, which is a steep price for a company that isn’t yet profitable. Kucheriavyi’s updated DCF model leans on Wall Street’s revenue forecasts for the next decade, and it assumes Neutron spending will keep Rocket Lab in the red through 2027. Even with those forecasts, the model shows only modest upside, and most of it depends on Neutron. Another delay could push forecasts lower. He would rather see Neutron fly first, and rates Rocket Lab stock a Hold (i.e., Neutral). (To watch Kucheriavyi’s track record, click here)

Three of the Street’s analysts agree with that take, but with an additional 15 Buys, the stock claims a Strong Buy consensus view. At $95.35, the average price target implies shares will climb 57% higher over the coming months. (See RKLB stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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