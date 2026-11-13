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Logitech’s Resilient Demand and Market-Share Gains Support Buy Rating; $120 Price Target Unchanged
By TipRanks Auto-Generated Intelligence Newsdesk,8 days ago
Logitech, the Technology sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst yesterday. Analyst Asiya Merchant from Citi maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a $120.00 price target.
Asiya Merchant has given her Buy rating due to a combination of resilient demand, strong market positioning, and effective operational execution. Logitech’s sales rose 4% year over year, with solid momentum in the Americas, Video Collaboration, and Asia despite weaker European consumer conditions. Continued market-share gains in key categories further support the company’s competitive standing.
Merchant also sees several ways for Logitech to defend profitability amid freight and component-cost inflation. Pricing adjustments, promotional flexibility, and disciplined cost management should help offset near-term margin pressure while allowing continued investment in growth. With an unchanged $120 price target and an expected 19.3% share-price return, the risk-reward outlook supports the Buy recommendation.
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LOGI’s price has also changed slightly for the past six months – from CHF79.980 to CHF85.000, which is a 6.28% increase.See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>