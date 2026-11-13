The selling in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shows no signs of letting up, with shares falling nearly 4% on Friday and extending their November losses to 22%. Just days ago, the AI chip giant was preparing for another blockbuster earnings report, but Jensen Huang’s abrupt resignation has changed everything. With quarterly results due Tuesday, November 17, investors now have far more to worry about than revenue and profits.

Wall Street is also struggling to determine what Huang’s departure means for Nvidia’s future. Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon has downgraded the stock, citing uncertainty surrounding the leadership transition, while D.A. Davidson’s Gil Luria has warned that crucial decisions involving investments, acquisitions, and product development could face delays. CFO Colette Kress has assumed temporary control, although replacing such an influential founder presents challenges that extend far beyond filling an executive position.

Yet, investor Damir Tokic sees an even greater threat looming over the semiconductor powerhouse. He believes the upcoming financial results could expose weaknesses in the industry’s spending frenzy, potentially triggering a selloff that reaches far beyond Nvidia itself.

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Tokic acknowledges the company’s outstanding earnings record, having exceeded earnings expectations in seven of the past eight quarters. Analysts currently anticipate revenue of $108.81 billion and earnings of $2.47 per share, representing annual growth of about 91% and 90%, respectively. However, the investor believes historical performance offers little reassurance about what happens next.

His primary concern involves spending projections for 2027, which previously anticipated industrywide AI investments reaching $1 trillion to $1.2 trillion. Following the Democrats’ midterm election victory, Tokic expects stricter regulations governing data-center construction to force corporations into reducing their expansion plans. That could leave Nvidia facing an unwelcome choice between lowering its longer-term outlook and withholding those forecasts altogether.

“In my opinion, this could signal the end of the AI trade,” Tokic warns.

Such an outcome, the investor argues, could undermine the financial arrangements supporting much of today’s infrastructure expansion. Nvidia has invested in companies that purchase its processors, creating interconnected relationships involving equity investments, financing arrangements, and equipment orders. Should capital expenditures weaken, these arrangements could unravel, threatening revenue expectations throughout the sector.

The former chief executive’s exit adds another concern, given his personal involvement in establishing those partnerships.

“In my opinion, Huang’s resignation is the first ‘domino’ to fall in the circular web of AI, and others will follow,” the investor argued.

Tokic therefore sees little reason to purchase Nvidia based on its valuation alone, despite its relatively low forward price-to-earnings multiple. Current profit estimates could prove overly generous if future chip demand falls short, leaving investors holding shares that only appear inexpensive.

For Tokic, the greatest danger lies in the possibility that tech companies are investing far more in computing infrastructure than their customers can financially justify. He points to a troubling historical parallel, warning that “Nvidia could end up like Cisco in the dot-com bubble burst aftermath.”

His warning also extends to the broader stock market, where tech leaders represent a significant portion of the S&P 500’s value. A collapse in AI investment could therefore trigger widespread equity losses while weakening economic activity enough to threaten a recession.

With those risks in mind, Tokic assigns NVDA stock a Sell rating, arguing that investors should leave before deteriorating expectations expose the full extent of the industry’s vulnerabilities. (See NVDA stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment decision.

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