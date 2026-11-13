Low-cost ETFs can help investors build wealth over time, but some offer more upside potential than others. According to TipRanks’ Vanguard ETFs tool, three low-cost options, Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), could deliver 25%+ upside with expense ratios of just 0.03%. An expense ratio is the annual fee investors pay to own an ETF.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF Analyst Consensus, which uses a weighted average of analyst ratings for each ETF’s holdings, VUG carries a Strong Buy rating, while VOO and VTI both have Moderate Buy ratings.

VUG has an average price target of $110.50, suggesting 32.45% upside. In comparison, VOO has an average price target of $859, implying 25% upside, while VTI has a price target of $467.34, pointing to 26.8% upside.

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Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) invests in large U.S. growth stocks across sectors, with a strong focus on technology. Technology stocks make up 58.45% of its portfolio, followed by Communication Services at around 15%. Its top 3 holdings are Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Overall, VUG has 136 stocks with assets worth $217.62 billion. VUG has a beta of 1.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) gives investors access to the broader U.S. stock market. It holds large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks. It also means its performance depends on how the overall U.S. stock market performs. Technology stocks make up 35.5% of its portfolio, followed by Financials at around 11%. VTI has a beta of 1.0, meaning it tends to move in line with the broader U.S. stock market.

Currently, VTI holds 3,477 stocks with total assets worth $687.877 billion. Its top 3 holdings are NVDA, AAPL, and MSFT.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tracks the S&P 500 Index, which includes 500 of the largest U.S. companies. VOO has the largest exposure to the technology sector at 37.93%, followed by financial stocks at 10.79% and Communication Services at 9.84%.

VOO holds 505 stocks with total assets worth $1.06 trillion. Its top three holdings are NVDA, AAPL, and MSFT.

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