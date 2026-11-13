Bernstein analyst Peter Weed maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems today and set a price target of $110.00.

Peter Weed’s rating is based on several factors, including Cisco’s better-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings, alongside an improved full-year outlook. However, order growth slowed materially from the prior quarter, suggesting that near-term momentum may be less powerful than the headline results indicate, despite continued strength in enterprise demand and AI infrastructure opportunities.

Cisco’s software operations remain weaker than its networking hardware business, while the anticipated improvement in Splunk growth depends on completing its transition comparison. Weed views the shares as relatively defensive if enthusiasm for AI-related stocks fades, but expects them to trail during a recovery, leaving limited upside to justify a stronger rating; the $110 price target remains unchanged.

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Weed covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cisco Systems, Palo Alto Networks, and ServiceNow. According to TipRanks, Weed has an average return of 20.0% and a 69.03% success rate on recommended stocks.

In another report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

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