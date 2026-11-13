For more than three decades, Wall Street treated Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Jensen Huang as the same thing. That ended on Thursday. Huang stepped down as president, CEO and board member with immediate effect. It came after reports linked him to a relationship with a Megaspeed executive who U.S. intelligence believes was working for Beijing, and then to a second relationship with an Nvidia executive who reported to him. Hours after he quit, Reuters reported a third relationship, with a different Nvidia employee who hasn’t been named.

CFO Colette Kress is now interim CEO, and Harvey Jones has become the board’s first-ever chair. The board says it will look at both internal and external candidates for the permanent job. Washington isn’t finished with Huang either. Three House committees want him to give closed-door testimony on December 1 or face subpoenas. The shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday, then recovered to close down about 4%. The stock is down again in Friday’s session and now sits remains 33% below its October 6 record.

5-star investor Stone Fox Capital (SFC) thinks Nvidia’s shareholders are unlikely to be better off without the man who made it the world’s most valuable company. Huang owns only about 3.5% of the stock, so he had no real way to overrule the board.

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History doesn’t offer much comfort, in SFC’s view. When big tech companies replace a dominant leader, the results are mixed. Microsoft’s shares went nowhere for years under Steve Ballmer, while Apple thrived under Tim Cook after Steve Jobs. Intel is the closer warning. It once had a commanding lead in chips, then lost ground to Nvidia and AMD while it went through several CEOs. The investor puts Nvidia’s chances of finding a successor who takes it higher at about a coin flip and expects a year or more of uncertainty. Prediction markets have CUDA creator Ian Buck as the front-runner, and an insider would at least keep things steady.

For SFC, the big unknown is whether Huang played any part in the alleged flow of chips to China. The Information linked Alice Huang’s network to at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia shipments to Chinese firms. China denies the spy claims, and nothing public shows that Huang knowingly helped Beijing.

The business itself still looks solid. Nvidia reports fiscal third-quarter results on November 17, and Wall Street expects revenue of about $109 billion, up roughly 91% year over year. SFC argues that supply limits Nvidia’s sales more than demand does, so another buyer would quickly take any orders a customer pulls. Fourth-quarter guidance matters more, since the scandal broke only days into that period. The stock trades at roughly 10.5x analysts’ fiscal 2028 EPS estimates, and its P/E has dropped to a 14-year low.

The danger is execution. Google and AMD are pushing harder into AI chips. SFC worries that without a strong leader, Nvidia could lose the pricing power behind its large share of industry revenue. The investor also expects earnings estimates to come down as customers press for discounts.

Bottom line, while SFC stays an NVDA bull, the investor has downgraded his NVDA rating from Strong Buy to Buy. (To watch Stone Fox Capital’s track record, click here)

On the Street, NVDA stock now has a Moderate Buy consensus view, a rating based on 27 Buys vs. 11 Holds. At $247.58, the average price target implies shares will gain 55% in the months ahead. (See Nvidia stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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