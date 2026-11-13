Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) are two of the most popular ETFs for long-term investors in the U.S. stock market. VOO tracks the S&P 500, while VTI is broader, covering nearly the entire U.S. stock market. According to TipRanks’ unique ETF Analyst Consensus, which uses a weighted average of analyst ratings for each ETF’s holdings, VOO and VTI carry Moderate Buy ratings.

VOO vs. VTI: Which ETF Has Higher Upside?

Both ETFs offer similar growth potential, but VTI provides broader market exposure.

VOO has an average price target of $865.37, implying 24.5% upside. Among its holdings, Corteva (CTVA) has the highest upside potential at 268%, followed by SanDisk (SNDK) at 136%.

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VTI has an average price target of $467.34, suggesting 25.7% upside. Its top holdings by upside potential include Nextnrg (NXXT) at 11900% and Sabre Corp. (SABR) at 7966%.

Fees and Risks

VOO and VTI have low expense ratios of 0.03%.

In terms of risk, both VOO and VTI move closely with the broader U.S. stock market. Both ETFs have a beta of 1.00, which means they tend to move in line with the market.

VOO vs. VTI: How Their Holdings and Returns Compare

VOO currently holds 505 stocks and has total assets of roughly $1.06 trillion. In comparison, VTI holds 3,477 stocks and manages about $687.87 billion in assets. Both ETFs have the same top three holdings: Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), and Microsoft (MSFT).

Over the past five years, strong gains in large-cap growth stocks have helped VOO deliver a 62% return, compared with 54% for VTI.

VOO also has a higher concentration in its largest holdings. Its top 10 stocks account for about 39.13% of total assets, compared with 34.6% for VTI. This makes VOO more dependent on the performance of a smaller group of mega-cap companies. VTI, on the other hand, offers broader exposure beyond mega-cap stocks. Its mid- and small-cap holdings could benefit during economic recoveries and periods of market rotation.

Conclusion

VOO offers a simple way to invest in large U.S. companies, while VTI spreads investments across companies of all sizes. Both ETFs offer similar growth potential, but VTI provides broader market exposure.

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