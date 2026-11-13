In a report released today, Sachin Salgaonkar from Bank of America Securities maintained a Buy rating on Makemytrip, with a price target of $55.00 .

Sachin Salgaonkar has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors supporting MakeMyTrip’s near-term growth and longer-term positioning. Industry checks point to improving leisure travel demand after Diwali, while Indian travelers are favoring more affordable short-haul destinations such as Southeast Asia, Japan, and the Far East. A potential decline in oil and aviation fuel prices could further reduce ticket costs, stimulate bookings, and improve airline economics.

MakeMyTrip is also developing AI capabilities and could serve as the transaction and fulfillment platform for external travel agents, while its brand and proprietary inventory help protect direct customer engagement. Higher scale, a greater contribution from hotels and buses, and less promotional competition could allow margins to exceed current medium-term expectations. With the risk-reward viewed as attractive at current levels, the $55 price target remains unchanged, implying further upside from the stock price cited in the report.

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