Andres Y. Maldonado, an analyst from H.C. Wainwright, maintained the Buy rating on Sutro Biopharma. The associated price target remains the same with $50.00.

Andres Y. Maldonado has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, led by Sutro’s advancing wholly owned ADC pipeline and the potential for a meaningful clinical update from STRO-004 in 1H27. Early activity in difficult-to-treat pancreatic, head and neck, and non-small-cell lung cancers supports the possibility that the program could work beyond a single indication. The planned dose optimization and expansion data should clarify response durability and the most promising uses.

The thesis is also supported by STRO-004’s favorable pharmacology, including dose-related exposure, an approximately seven-day half-life, and strong retention of its eight-drug payload configuration. STRO-006 is already in Phase 1, STRO-227 is expected to follow in early 2027, and Astellas’ programs provide potential milestone support and external validation. Although response consistency remains unproven, the analyst views the upcoming catalysts as sufficient to maintain a $50 price target, unchanged from $50, and justify the Buy rating.

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In another report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

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