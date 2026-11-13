Analyst Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on HawkEye 360, Inc. and keeping the price target at $32.00.

Noah Poponak’s rating is based on HawkEye 360’s strong third-quarter execution, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeding market expectations and year-over-year revenue growth reaching 84%. The company also improved cash generation and maintained a substantial backlog of approximately $300 million, supporting visibility into future sales.

The analyst was further encouraged by the successful deployment of two satellite clusters, bringing the constellation to 40 operational satellites, and by management’s higher 2026 revenue and EBITDA outlook. These developments indicate continued scaling and operating momentum, while the $32 price target remains unchanged, supporting the Buy recommendation.

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According to TipRanks, Poponak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 49.55% success rate. Poponak covers the Industrials sector, focusing on stocks such as Ducommun, AeroVironment, and Boeing.

In another report released today, Piper Sandler also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $24.00 price target.

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