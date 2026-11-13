Analyst Brian K. Lee of Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Standard Nuclear, with a price target of $18.00.

Brian K. Lee has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, including Standard Nuclear’s stronger-than-expected third-quarter revenue and net loss, supported in part by higher interest income. The company also made substantial progress in its commercial outlook, with total contract backlog rising to $577.2 million and funded backlog reaching $119.6 million, indicating improving visibility into future activity.

Although the qualified pipeline declined from the prior quarter, it recovered from its late-August level as new opportunities replaced contracts that moved into execution. Lee’s $18 twelve-month price target, supported by both discounted cash flow and EV/EBITDA analyses, reflects the potential value of this growth despite risks involving early-stage customers, regulatory approvals, competition, and feedstock availability.

K. Lee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enphase Energy, Sunrun, and First Solar. According to TipRanks, K. Lee has an average return of -0.8% and a 43.18% success rate on recommended stocks.

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In another report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

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