4D Molecular Therapeutics, the Healthcare sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst yesterday. Analyst Salveen Richter from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a $32.00 price target.

Salveen Richter’s rating is based on the progress of 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ lead ophthalmology program, 4D-150, whose two pivotal wet AMD studies have finished enrollment and randomization. Results are expected in 2027, while earlier Phase 2b findings showed sustained vision control, retinal stability, fewer supplemental injections, and a favorable safety profile in patients resembling the Phase 3 population. The therapy is also advancing into a Phase 3 diabetic macular edema study, supported by encouraging longer-term tolerability data.

Richter sees substantial upside because the company’s approximately $670 million market value is modest relative to estimated peak sales of about $2.4 billion across wet AMD and DME. The potential for 4D-150 to reduce treatment frequency and fit established retinal-clinic workflows and reimbursement practices could strengthen its commercial adoption. Early 4D-710 results in cystic fibrosis were encouraging as well, although the limited sample size and uncertain link between gene expression and clinical function make the upcoming data important.

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