Joe Ritchie, an analyst from Goldman Sachs, maintained the Hold rating on Accelevation Holdings Corp. Class A. The associated price target remains the same with $22.00.

Joe Ritchie’s rating is based on a combination of solid third-quarter execution and balanced forward expectations. Accelevation exceeded consensus EBITDA estimates, delivered strong organic growth, and reported a sharp increase in bookings, lifting its backlog to $1.7 billion and improving visibility into the remainder of 2026 and 2027.

However, the fourth-quarter revenue and EBITDA outlook was broadly in line with expectations, while the shares had already declined significantly before the results. With the $22 price target unchanged and valuation reflecting approximately 13.0x forward EBITDA, Ritchie appears to see limited near-term upside until order momentum and incremental-margin prospects provide clearer evidence of further improvement.

Ritchie covers the Industrials sector, focusing on stocks such as ATS Corporation, Carrier Global, and 3M. According to TipRanks, Ritchie has an average return of 12.1% and a 60.00% success rate on recommended stocks.

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In another report released on October 26, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

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