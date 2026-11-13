Enliven Therapeutics, the Healthcare sector company, was revisited by a Wall Street analyst today. Analyst Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a $73.00 price target.

Robert Burns’s rating is based on several factors, including Enliven Therapeutics’ better-than-expected third-quarter 2026 results, with a narrower per-share loss and lower research and operating expenses than projected. The improved cost performance led to a reduction in the expected full-year loss. In addition, the company’s $884.4 million cash balance is expected to fund operations into 2030, supporting continued development of its pipeline and the Buy recommendation.

The valuation also supports the positive outlook, as the analyst’s discounted-cash-flow model assigns ELVN-001 a 75% probability of approval and produces an estimated firm value of $5.74 billion. These assumptions support an unchanged 12-month price target of $73 per share. Although clinical, regulatory, commercial, reimbursement, and potential dilution risks remain, the available cash and prospective value of ELVN-001 appear to outweigh those uncertainties.

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According to TipRanks, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 38.00% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ArriVent BioPharma, Inc., Adicet Bio, and Cogent Biosciences.

In another report released on November 6, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

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