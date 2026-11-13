In a report released yesterday, Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Virgin Galactic Holdings, with a price target of $3.05 .

Noah Poponak’s rating is based on a balance between Virgin Galactic’s progress toward commercial operations and its ongoing financial challenges. Third-quarter adjusted EBITDA was broadly consistent with expectations, but revenue remained minimal at $0.4 million and free cash flow was negative at $99 million. These results indicate that the company still faces substantial cash demands before its commercial business can become established.

The planned first commercial flight in early 2Q27, the upcoming Apeiron glide test, and additional spacecraft capacity provide potential catalysts, but they also depend on timely execution. The expansion of launch infrastructure could support higher flight volumes, although the benefits are several years away and involve further investment. Given this balance of operational upside and execution, funding, and timing risks, Poponak maintained a Hold rating and left the price target unchanged at $3.05.

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