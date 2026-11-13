Analyst Marcio Farid of Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals, boosting the price target to C$51.00.

Marcio Farid’s rating is based on Hudbay Minerals’ improving operating performance and financial outlook. Third-quarter EBITDA was strong, Manitoba benefited from better gold production and costs, and Copper Mountain generated positive free cash flow outside growth spending. Lower cash-cost guidance and expected progress toward annual copper and gold production targets further support the investment case.

Earnings are expected to strengthen as Constancia improves recoveries and throughput, Copper Mountain approaches its targeted capacity, and Manitoba maintains its momentum. Farid also identifies several longer-term catalysts, including Copper World, Cactus, Mason, the New Ingerbelle extension, resource conversion at Snow Lake, and exploration at Constancia. These factors underpin the Buy rating and support raising the official price target from $41 to $51.

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HBM’s price has also changed moderately for the past six months – from C$37.190 to C$30.800, which is a -17.18% drop .

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