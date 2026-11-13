Analyst Michael Ng of Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Cisco Systems, with a price target of $125.00.

Michael Ng’s rating is based on a balance between Cisco’s strong quarterly execution and a more measured outlook for the stock. First-quarter EPS and revenue exceeded expectations, led by exceptional 43% growth in Networking, while operating margins demonstrated meaningful leverage. The company also issued better-than-expected revenue and margin guidance, reinforcing the strength of its near-term business momentum.

However, the results were not uniformly positive, as Observability revenue underperformed and several other businesses delivered results broadly in line with forecasts. These mixed segment trends temper the significance of the headline beat and suggest that growth remains concentrated rather than broad-based. Accordingly, Ng’s Hold rating reflects the need for further evidence that Cisco’s recent momentum can translate into durable, company-wide performance before warranting a more bullish view.

Promotion

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get 75% Off TipRanks Premium and unlock powerful investing tools to make smarter, more confident investment decisions

Subscribe to TipRanks Smart Investor Newsletter, and discover new investing opportunities with data-backed stock picks

In another report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue