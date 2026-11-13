NIO (NIO) stock’s margin recovery is no longer enough to justify a Buy rating, in my view, as the company continues to face pressure on deliveries and demand. Trading near $3, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker’s American Depositary Receipt (ADR) has lost more than half its value since its April high and is now hovering near its 52-week low.

What’s interesting is that this is happening even as vehicle margins have improved significantly, reaching 18.5% in Q2, up 8.2 percentage points year-over-year. However, domestic EV demand in China remains under pressure, while fierce competition is becoming a structural headwind.

In my view, betting that these improved margins will hold up has become riskier. Without a consistent recovery in deliveries, I see little reason to remain bullish, even with the ADR looking cheap. For now, I prefer a neutral stance.

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NIO’s Demand Problem Goes Beyond China’s EV Slowdown

Let’s start with one of the biggest concerns weighing on NIO shares: weakening demand.

China’s EV demand is under significant pressure, but NIO’s slowdown cannot be blamed entirely on the broader market. Third-party data shows that domestic retail sales of new-energy vehicles fell 13.7% year-over-year in October, marking a tenth consecutive monthly decline.

Still, battery-electric vehicle sales fell by a milder 5.3%, while new energy vehicles (NEVs) reached a record 67.5% share of China’s passenger-car market. So it’s clear that electrification continues to gain market share, even as overall demand weakens.

Competition is another sensitive issue, separating winners from losers. Peers such as XPeng (XPEV)delivered 50,237 vehicles in October, up 19.6% year-over-year, while Leapmotor (HK:9863) exceeded 106,000 deliveries. NIO, meanwhile, delivered 34,246, down 15.2%, ending 31 consecutive months of annual growth. The decline was far from uniform. Breaking it down by brand, ONVO deliveries plunged 51.7%, while the premium NIO brand still grew 5.7% and Firefly rose 30.9%.

Overall, the most positive aspect is that NIO’s total deliveries are still up 38.5% through October. So the slowdown is not yet evidence of a company-wide collapse. However, since the market tends to look ahead, ONVO’s struggles suggest the company is having a harder time scaling its more affordable lineup. This raises questions about whether NIO can sustain its margin recovery without stronger delivery growth.

Margin Recovery Has Been Years in the Making

Speaking of margins, the big question now is whether NIO can sustain its recovery if deliveries remain under pressure.

To put this in context, vehicle margins — which are essentially the gross margins on new vehicles — have historically been one of NIO’s biggest challenges. After reaching more than 20% in early 2021, driven mostly by higher average prices and economies of scale, they collapsed to just 5.1% in Q1 2023. This was driven by a less favorable product mix, discounts on older models, and, above all, intense competition in China’s EV market.

The recovery was gradual. Lower material costs helped vehicle margins improve to 12.3% in 2024 and 14.6% in 2025. Yet the real turning point came in late 2025, when stronger demand for higher-margin models, combined with further cost cuts, pushed margins to 18.1% in Q4.

How Much Longer Can NIO’s Margins Offset Weakening Demand?

This margin recovery continued into 2026. In Q2, vehicle margins reached 18.5%, up from 10.3% a year earlier. This was largely driven by premium SUVs such as the ES8 and ES9, both of which carried margins above 20%, according to management.

That being said, what matters now is how much longer these margins can offset weakening demand. In my view, not indefinitely. Even with a still-strong vehicle margin in Q2, NIO generated just RMB 207 million in adjusted operating profit, while remaining unprofitable on a GAAP basis.

This leaves NIO vulnerable to a prolonged decline in deliveries, especially since premium models like the ES8 and ES9 have also started losing momentum. Unless NIO can stabilize volumes or further reduce operating costs, even margins near 20% may not be enough to sustain its profitability recovery. That seems to be what the market is pricing in.

NIO’s Valuation Leaves Little Room for Weakening Demand

With NIO trading around $3, I think traditional valuation multiples only tell part of the story. What matters more is how close the business is to generating sustainable operating profits.

Consider that in Q2, NIO generated roughly RMB 5.38 billion in vehicle gross profit across 107,658 deliveries, or about RMB 50,000 per vehicle. Including gross profit from other operations and assuming the same cost structure, my calculations suggest NIO would need approximately 38,200 monthly deliveries to break even on a GAAP operating basis.

That’s not particularly far from October’s 34,246 deliveries. Yet even a small change in volumes could make a big difference. At 40,000 monthly deliveries, quarterly operating profit could reach around RMB 270 million, while 45,000 deliveries could push that figure above RMB 1 billion. Of course, these are simplified scenarios assuming Q2 margins, product mix, and expenses remain unchanged. With China’s domestic EV market still under pressure, I see few reasons to expect a sharp rebound in NIO’s deliveries anytime soon.

There is also value beyond vehicle sales. The recent Geely (GELYF) deal valued NIO’s battery-swapping subsidiary at approximately RMB 16 billion, providing an external reference for an asset often overlooked in traditional valuations.

To me, the current $8.46 billion market capitalization doesn’t necessarily look excessive. However, it still requires investors to believe NIO can recover volumes without sacrificing its improved margins. That’s precisely where my conviction has become more cautious.

Is NIO a Buy, According to Wall Street Analysts?

Wall Street’s NIO forecast remains fairly optimistic, with the ADR carrying an overall Moderate Buy consensus rating. Of the 11 analyst ratings issued over the past three months, six are Buy, four are Hold, and just one is Sell. The average NIO price target currently stands at $5.76, implying a massive upside potential of roughly 89% from current levels.

NIO’s Margin Recovery Isn’t Enough to Stay Bullish Anymore

NIO has made real progress, especially on margins, but the bigger picture is becoming harder to ignore. Demand is weakening, and competition remains fierce. That leaves NIO’s profitability dependent on too many things going right from now on. At around $3, the ADR certainly looks tempting. Yet cheap stocks can always get cheaper, especially when structural headwinds are at play — and there’s little reason to believe they will disappear overnight.

For now, I’d rather take a more cautious stance than bet on a turnaround that still has plenty to prove. So I’m downgrading NIO’s ADR to Hold.

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