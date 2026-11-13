JonesTrading analyst Debanjana Chatterjee has maintained their bullish stance on SGMT stock, giving a Buy rating today.

Debanjana Chatterjee’s rating is based on Sagimet’s advancing clinical pipeline and the reduced risk surrounding denifanstat’s AURORA Phase 3 trial. The drug has shown encouraging safety and efficacy in a partner-led Chinese acne program, with benefits across inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions, supporting confidence that the treatment could perform well in U.S. patients.

The analyst also sees meaningful upcoming catalysts, including AURORA topline data expected in the second half of 2027 and the planned Phase 2 start for TVB-3567 by year-end 2026. Management remains confident in rapid enrollment, while the company’s cash position provides operational support; although the price target was revised down from $31 to $30, the overall risk-reward profile still supports a Buy rating.

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Chatterjee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. Class A, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Spyre Therapeutics. According to TipRanks, Chatterjee has an average return of 31.3% and a 56.54% success rate on recommended stocks.

In another report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

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