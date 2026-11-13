In a report released yesterday, Tom Forte from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Rumble, with a price target of $22.00 .

Tom Forte has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, including Rumble’s broad third-quarter beat on revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which marked the company’s first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA. The newly integrated Quake AI segment contributed most of the quarter’s sales, demonstrating that the Northern Data acquisition can materially expand Rumble’s revenue base and strengthen its long-term position in AI and high-performance computing.

Management’s fourth-quarter outlook exceeded Forte’s initial forecast and pointed to substantial year-over-year growth, while expected demand for video data could create an additional opportunity through Rumble’s content assets and AI infrastructure. Forte also believes the company retains sufficient financial flexibility for strategic initiatives, and he maintained his 12-month price target at $22 based on an updated discounted cash flow analysis.

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