Nvidia (NVDA), On Holding AG (ONON), and CoreWeave (CRWV) are among the stocks receiving the highest number of analyst ratings. Recent company developments, earnings results, analyst updates, and growth expectations have put these stocks in the spotlight.

TipRanks’ Trending Stocks tool allows users to filter activity over the past 30 days, seven days, or even the last 72 hours to see which stocks are drawing the most attention. Checking this page regularly can help you stay ahead of the latest market movers.

Here are the three stocks that received the most analyst ratings over the past 72 hours, listed in descending order. Click any ticker to explore all of TipRanks’ unique datasets for that stock.

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Nvidia(NVDA) – Semiconductor giant Nvidia is facing an unprecedented leadership transition. NVDA stock has been rated by 25 analysts in the past three days. The increase in analyst ratings comes after CEO Jensen Huang resigned on November 12. His departure follows media reports involving alleged personal relationships with employees and a woman reportedly suspected by U.S. intelligence of having links to China.

Nvidia’s board has appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO, while it searches for a permanent successor. The leadership change comes just days before the company reports its third-quarter fiscal 2027 results on November 17.

On TipRanks, NVDA has a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $252.81, implying 52.1% upside from its current price.

CoreWeave(CRWV) – CoreWeave provides cloud infrastructure powered by high-performance computing systems to companies that build and run AI applications. CRWV stock received 17 ratings over the past 72 hours following its solid beat-and-raise results for the fiscal third quarter. Q3 revenue jumped 168% year-over-year to $3.66 billion, while backlog stood at $132.5 billion. CoreWeave also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $13 billion to $13.3 billion.

CRWV has a Moderate Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $104.12, implying 83.9% upside from its current price.

On Holding AG(ONON) – On Holding AG is a Swiss sportswear company that designs and sells premium running shoes, sports apparel, and accessories. ONON stock has been rated by 14 analysts in the past three days. The surge in ratings came after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. Total net sales rose 17.2% year-over-year to CHF 931.4 million, slightly beating analyst estimates of CHF 929.8 million. Adjusted EPS came in at CHF 0.54, comfortably ahead of the FactSet (FDS) estimate of CHF 0.39.

ONON has a Strong Buy consensus rating and an average price target of $44.04, implying 33.2% upside from its current price.

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