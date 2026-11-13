Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) are two semiconductor stocks that could benefit from growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, but one may offer more upside, according to analysts. For Nvidia, recent leadership changes have added a new layer of uncertainty. Long-time CEO Jensen Huang has resigned, and CFO Colette Kress has taken over as interim CEO. This shake-up comes just as big technology companies are accelerating their data center spending, prompting investors to watch whether rivals like Broadcom can gain market share.

Nvidia focuses on AI accelerators and data-center graphics processing units (GPUs), while Broadcom provides AI networking chips, custom processors, and infrastructure software. We used the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool to compare both stocks, see which offers more upside, and review analysts’ ratings. The tool also lets users compare stocks by P/E ratios, dividend yields, Smart Scores, market cap, and other metrics.

Is NVDA a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Nvidia designs GPUs, networking hardware, and proprietary software like Compute Unified Device Architecture (CUDA) that power global AI infrastructure. Co-founder Jensen Huang led the chipmaker from its 1993 inception to a $5 trillion valuation, concluding a 33-year tenure as CEO on November 12, 2026. The company will report Q3 FY2027 earnings on November 17, and analysts estimate revenue of $108.72 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47. If it meets this forecast, revenue will increase 13% sequentially and almost 90% year-over-year. This will be the company’s first earnings report without Jensen at the helm.

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On TipRanks, Nvidia has a Moderate Buy consensus, with several analysts downgrading the stock to Hold yesterday after the resignation announcement. Evercore ISI downgraded NVDA to In Line from Outperform with a price target of $186, down from $465. The firm believes that the probe into Jensen Huang’s case will take several months and expects the stock’s P/E multiple to continue to compress, with Nvidia’s lack of succession planning adding to the risk. The average NVDA stock price target of $254.84 implies a 53.34% upside from the last price of $166.19.

Is AVGO a Good Stock to Buy?

Broadcom designs the high-speed networking switches and custom AI chips (XPUs) that help hyperscalers like Alphabet (GOOGL), Meta (META), and OpenAI reduce their dependence on off-the-shelf GPUs. Led by CEO Hock Tan, Broadcom pairs its chip business with a software arm built around VMware, which brings subscription sales from corporate cloud and mainframe clients. The company is set to report Q4 2026 earnings on December 9. Analysts estimate revenue of $34.90 billion and EPS of $3.83.

Year-to-date, the stock is up 5.28%. Broadcom has a Strong Buy consensus, with 29 of the 31 analysts covering the stock rating it a Buy. The average price target of $519.50 suggests 42.58% upside from current price levels. Rothschild & Co Redburndowngraded AVGO to Hold from Buy with a price target of $398, down from $595 today. The firm cited financing concerns surrounding Broadcom’s major AI customers, OpenAI and Anthropic (ANT).

Conclusion

Nvidia currently offers more upside based on analyst price targets, but uncertainty around its CEO transition and upcoming earnings could change the picture. Broadcom may benefit if AI customers look to diversify their chip suppliers, though Nvidia’s strong technology position could limit any immediate shift.

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