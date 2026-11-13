In a report released yesterday, Kyle McPhee from ATB Cormark Capital Markets maintained a Buy rating on WELL Health Technologies Corp, with a price target of C$4.50 .

Kyle McPhee’s rating is based on WELL’s solid revenue and headline EBITDA performance in Q3/26, particularly from its Canadian clinics business. Clinics are benefiting from pricing increases, higher volumes, integrations, and digital tools that expand practitioners’ billable capacity, while U.S. digital-care margins have also improved. Although attributable EBITDA and free-cash-flow conversion were weaker than expected, the analyst believes these issues can improve as one-time costs and debt expenses decline.

The Buy view also reflects potentially significant hidden value in WELL’s stakes in WELLSTAR and Healwell AI, which together represent a meaningful portion of the company’s share price. Management’s planned monetization of U.S. assets could generate proceeds, reduce leverage, and help fund further Canadian growth, while stronger cash generation could support a valuation re-rating. McPhee lowered the price target to $4.50 from $5.00, but sees upside if WELL executes on these operational and capital-allocation priorities.

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In another report released on November 11, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

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