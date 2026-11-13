The sudden departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has given AI investors something new to worry about. After more than three decades at the helm of the chip giant, Huang’s exit has raised concerns about the risks of relying too heavily on a single executive, particularly when that person’s leadership has been central to a company’s success. For an industry that has helped drive much of Wall Street’s gains in recent years, it’s another reminder that rapid growth doesn’t eliminate the need to consider what could go wrong.

And leadership uncertainty is hardly the only concern. Competition between the U.S. and China over AI technology continues to play out against strict restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports, with little indication that Washington will ease those rules anytime soon. As computing power becomes more important to national security, governments are also taking a closer look at where chips are manufactured, sold, and ultimately used, adding another complication for companies operating across international markets.

Taken together, these developments are changing how investors should approach the AI sector, at least according to the UBS Chief Investment Office (CIO).

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“While we retain our conviction in the structural AI opportunity, we think these events reinforce the case for greater selectivity and diversification as the tech investment cycle evolves. We continue to favor financially strong hyperscalers; tighter future compute capacity could increase the value of existing infrastructure, while lower future capital spending could support free cash flow. Within AI ‘picks and shovels’ (semiconductors and hardware), we would stay selective and favor quality companies with less margin expansion to unwind, alongside defensive technology exposures such as payment networks and potential beneficiaries of lower memory costs within consumer electronics,” the CIO team wrote.

In other words, UBS still sees opportunities in AI, but it isn’t treating every company benefiting from the technology as an equally attractive investment. The bank has singled out two household names that fit its preferred approach, and Wall Street appears to agree, with both earning Strong Buy consensus ratings. Using the TipRanks database, we’ll examine why these two stocks have made the cut and how much upside analysts see from current levels.

Microsoft (MSFT)

We’ll start with Microsoft, the $3.9 trillion company that leads the world’s software industry. Microsoft is Wall Street’s third-largest publicly traded firm, behind only Apple and Nvidia, and is best known for its Windows and Office software packages. But while Windows and Office are the world’s premier business and personal computing software packages, Microsoft sees its future in AI and cloud computing.

The company can fairly claim that it was an early backer of AI, putting large investments into the technology well before the current boom even began. In 2019, Microsoft invested $1 billion in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and the companies have had a close relationship ever since. To date, Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI totals $13 billion, and the companies reworked their relationship earlier this year. Microsoft has a 20% revenue share deal with the AI developer, and OpenAI is not exclusively tied to using the Azure platform – although OpenAI is still making intensive use of Azure, both for development and distribution of AI technology.

The nature of the agreement does many things, for both companies, but for investors it acts to highlight just how important Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing service, has become. Azure is easily one of Microsoft’s fastest growing products, and the software company has been regularly incorporating AI capabilities into it.

Last month, Microsoft released its fiscal 1Q27 results and showed better-than-expected results on both revenue and earnings. The company’s top line for the quarter came to $92.3 billion, up 19% year-over-year and beating the forecast by $1.54 billion. The $4.89 non-GAAP EPS came in 17 cents per share ahead of the estimates.

This top-tier stock has caught the attention of a top-tier analyst, UBS’s Karl Keirstead. The 5-star industry expert says of the world’s leading software firm: “Microsoft shares remain our top defensive idea, with Azure/other estimates moving higher and the stock trading at just 22x CY27E non-GAAP EPS. The Azure upside had a few sources, but one key one to call out was the strength of OpenAI in the quarter, which correlates to higher Azure growth via strong Astra AI model sales that get distributed via Azure. Given that OpenAI is now 30%+ of Azure revs (higher accounting for indirect sales), Azure growth could be more variable depending on large lab customer growth.”

For Keirstead, all of this adds up to a Buy rating, and his $700 price target implies a 34% upside for the coming year. (To watch Keirstead’s track record, click here)

That’s about right, compared to the Street consensus. MSFT’s 39 recent analyst ratings include 35 Buys and 4 Holds, to give the stock its Strong Buy consensus take. The stock is trading for $523 right now, and the 632.48 average price target suggests that MSFT will appreciate by 21% on the one-year time frame. (See MSFT stock forecast)

Amazon(AMZN)

The next stock we’ll look at is another of the trillion-dollar-plus mega-caps, Amazon. Amazon is the fifth-largest publicly traded company on Wall Street, and boasts a market cap of $2.9 trillion. Amazon has long been the world leader in online retail, and in the last twelve months it ran past Walmart as the world’s largest retail company.

Amazon’s total revenue in its last full fiscal year came to $716.9 billion, and while online retail still made up the largest share of that figure, at some $588 billion, the company is expanding its non-retail footprint – especially in AI. The company’s highest-profile business segments are AI-related, and more importantly, they are fast-growing and promise to push Amazon ever higher.

AWS, of course, is the place to start when we talk about Amazon’s growth components. The popular cloud service is expanding rapidly. While retail sales in the North American and International segments grew 6% and 5% respectively in Q3 of this year, AWS was up 39% in the quarter, to hit $46 billion. AWS powered its growth through the expanding set of AI tools and apps available on the cloud service, which are complementing the already-popular array of more traditional software offerings. A look at the last several quarterly reports shows just how quickly AWS has been accelerating in recent months. In 3Q25, that figure was up to 20.2%; in 4Q25, it was up 24%.

Of course, AWS is not the only place to look for Amazon’s AI exposure. The company has been moving into the silicon chip business, and its Trainium semiconductor chips, a custom-built AI accelerator family, are broadening the pool of products available for AI providers. Amazon has a commitment from OpenAI to use up to two gigawatts of Trainium chip capacity, and in addition, OpenAI will also expand its AWS contract by $100 billion over the next 8 years.

The big picture here shows that AI, in various forms, is the fastest growth factor for Amazon. In the 3Q26 report, the last released, Amazon’s total revenue came to $201.9 billion – a total that was up more than 12% year-over-year, although it missed expectations by nearly $340 million. As noted above, AWS accounted for $46 billion of that total, or just under 23%.

At the bottom line, Amazon generated an EPS of $1.89. This figure was down from $1.95 in the prior-year period, a decline that was attributed to pre-tax gains in 3Q25 from the company’s investments in Anthropic – an AI provider and the firm behind Claude.

For UBS’s Stephen Ju, the key point here is the strength of AWS and its potential to continue delivering growth. The analyst writes: “Amazon until now had typically eschewed from offering expectations or even acknowledge that AWS can accelerate, but mgm’t highlighted that: 1) AWS revenue growth is expected to exceed 40% in FY27 and FY28, and 2) it is positioned to become a $1T business over the next 5-10 years. The net big picture takeaway here is that over the course of the prior ~2 years during which AWS embarked on an accelerated pace of investment, it is on course to transform the business into something that has enough visibility to sustain over a five year period, what should be a doubled rate of growth vs the ~20% that investors were contemplating earlier this year. Further, the updated Performance Obligations disclosure of $578B suggests it onboarded close to $100B in new business.”

Ju’s stance backs up his Buy rating on Amazon, and his $352 price target implies a one-year upside potential of more ~32%. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here)

Overall, AMZN has picked up 43 recent analyst reviews, and their split of 42 Buys to 1 Hold gives This mega-cap tech giant its Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is trading for $267.44 and its $324.90 average target price indicates room for a gain of 21% in the next 12 months. (See AMZN stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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