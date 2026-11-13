H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Hansa Biopharma AB yesterday and set a price target of SEK103.00.

Douglas Tsao has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, including the FDA review of imlifidase progressing without unusual requests and an action date approaching in December. The potential approval represents a major catalyst, while ongoing labeling discussions could provide physicians with useful flexibility in identifying highly sensitized kidney-transplant patients.

Hansa is also building a focused U.S. launch infrastructure aimed at leading transplant centers that represent most national volume, with substantial engagement already underway. Its logistics network, commercial team, supply readiness, and planned early-2027 product availability support the prospect of initial adoption, while reimbursement and hospital processes could drive broader growth over time.

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According to TipRanks, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 55.82% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rezolute, Argenx Se, and Disc Medicine.

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