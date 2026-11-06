Savers Value Village’s Strong Q3 and Faster Store Profitability Support Buy Rating; Price Target Unchanged at $14.50

Owen Rickert, an analyst from Northland Securities, maintained the Buy rating on Savers Value Village Inc.. The associated price target remains the same with $14.50.

Owen Rickert’s rating is based on Savers Value Village delivering a strong third quarter, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeding expectations and both increasing more than 8% year over year. The U.S. business was particularly compelling, posting double-digit sales growth and a broad 5.9% comparable-sales increase supported by higher transaction activity and larger baskets. Canada also improved, with positive comparable sales, stronger segment profit, and margin expansion reflecting productivity initiatives and early recovery among lower-income shoppers.

Rickert also viewed the company’s store expansion strategy favorably, as new locations in the U.S. and Australia are becoming profitable faster than initially anticipated. Improved site selection, marketing, and operational tools such as Thrift IQ should support attractive returns as the store base grows, while the upcoming Innovation Day could provide additional catalysts through further technology and growth initiatives. With four consecutive quarters of year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth and the price target unchanged at $14.50, these factors supported the Buy rating.

According to TipRanks, Rickert is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 48.48% success rate. Rickert covers the Consumer Cyclical sector, focusing on stocks such as Xponential Fitness, Life Time Group Holdings, and Barnes & Noble Education.

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