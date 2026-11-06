‘It Makes Sense,’ Says Investor as Alphabet Stock Enters Dangerous Territory

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) held up well during Thursday’s market meltdown, slipping just 2.2% while the Nasdaq plunged 5.5%. But zoom out, and Google’s parent has lost 18% of its value over the past month, while its nearly 10% year-to-date retreat puts it well behind the broader tech index.

Much of Alphabet’s trouble began with its disappointing third-quarter earnings, which exposed the growing financial burden of its AI expansion. Although revenue climbed 25%, profits missed expectations, massive infrastructure investments pushed free cash flow into negative territory, and additional borrowing raised concerns about future profitability. Meanwhile, slower growth in Google’s advertising operations has left investors wondering whether its traditional money-making engine can support such expensive technological investments.

One investor certainly isn’t losing sleep over Alphabet’s falling share price. Known as Bears of Wall Street (BWS), he has maintained a bearish position since the summer, long before the latest earnings disappointment. With his earlier warning now looking well-timed, BWS believes further losses could await those hoping for a recovery.

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“We believe that it makes perfect sense to stick with our Sell rating for Alphabet,” BWS noted. Well, Bears of Wall Street indeed.

The financial figures provide some context for his concerns, particularly regarding the scale of ongoing investment commitments. Capital expenditures reached $51.4 billion during Q3, contributing to negative free cash flow totaling $9.1 billion. Alphabet also maintained its annual spending forecast of $195 billion to $205 billion, with further increases anticipated throughout 2027.

Financing those obligations presents another challenge, especially considering the company’s growing reliance on external funding sources. Long-term debt reached $125.1 billion by September, compared with $46.5 billion at December’s close. Quarterly interest expenses consequently climbed to $967 million from $143 million one year earlier, potentially limiting the benefits of continued sales expansion.

Meanwhile, Google’s search division generated $63.4 billion in quarterly revenue, representing 12% annual growth versus 17% during the preceding period. BWS worries that consumers migrating toward conversational assistants could weaken advertising profitability, particularly as monetization within newer AI-powered features remains less developed.

Furthermore, despite the recent selloff, the investor sees little comfort in Alphabet’s current valuation, noting: “All of those risks make us believe that Alphabet remains overvalued even at the current price.”

His discounted cash flow analysis assigns the company an estimated intrinsic value of $171.98 per share, about 39% below Thursday’s closing price.

Overall, with borrowing costs rising and traditional advertising facing technological competition, his bearish outlook suggests the latest retreat may be only the beginning. (To watch Bears of Wall Street’s track record, click here)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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