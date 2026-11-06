Nvidia or Broadcom: Cathie Wood Buys $45.9M of One AI Stock, Sells $119.7M of the Other

Thursday brought another brutal session for semiconductor investors, with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) tumbling about 9% and slipping into negative territory for 2026. The stock now sits around 2% lower year-to-date, erasing earlier gains as the market reconsiders the outlook for AI infrastructure spending. Much of the anxiety follows the Democrats’ sweeping midterm election victory, which has raised concerns about stricter oversight of data-center construction and potential delays to future projects. Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) also suffered a steep setback, losing 10.5% during Thursday’s session and extending its 2026 losses to about 16%.

Both companies benefit from tech customers investing heavily in computing capacity, leaving their valuations exposed whenever confidence in those spending plans weakens.

However, recent market turbulence has prompted Cathie Wood to favor one semiconductor leader over the other. The ARK Invest founder bought Thursday’s dip in NVDA, purchasing 252,592 shares through her firm’s funds, worth $45.9 million at current prices. Broadcom’s selloff apparently looked less appealing, with Wood’s funds selling 410,559 shares valued at $119.7 million.

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Nvidia’s Stock Takes a Hit, but Analysts See Solid Upside

Nvidia’s latest plunge reflects anxiety that future data-center development could proceed more slowly than previously anticipated, particularly following the Democrats’ midterm election victories. Political resistance to large facilities has grown amid complaints about electricity bills, water usage, and pressure on local infrastructure. Any resulting project delays could postpone purchases of advanced graphics processors, potentially affecting revenue expectations despite healthy underlying demand.

Investors also worry whether hyperscalers can maintain their massive capital expenditure programs without generating stronger returns from AI services. For Nvidia, whose chips power much of today’s model training and inference activity, even modest changes in customer investment schedules can unsettle markets. Still, demand for next-generation computing hardware remains an important counterweight to fears surrounding near-term volatility.

Yet, Wood’s decision to buy Nvidia on Thursday’s dip echoes Wall Street’s message to investors: Don’t panic. All 33 covering analysts recommend buying the stock, giving it a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The average 12-month price target stands at $322.50, implying 77% upside from Thursday’s closing price. (See NVDA stock forecast)

Cathie Wood Sells Broadcom, but Wall Street Sees 80% Upside

Wood’s decision to sell Broadcom comes at an interesting time, particularly following recent developments involving AI startup Anthropic. The chipmaker is involved in a $63 billion financing arrangement backed by Bank of America, Blackstone, Citi, and Morgan Stanley, supporting purchases of its AI accelerators and networking equipment for Anthropic.

Yet, the same spending concerns now threatening its rival also apply to Broadcom, particularly if planned construction projects face political obstacles. Thursday’s heavy selling suggests investors are reconsidering how much future chip demand has already been incorporated into market valuations. Continued orders for custom accelerators may support longer-term growth, although sentiment could remain volatile.

Analysts remain enthusiastic, with 29 Buy recommendations and one Hold supporting Broadcom’s bullish consensus. The average price target of $523.72 indicates about 80% potential upside from Thursday’s closing price, slightly exceeding Nvidia’s projected return. Wood may prefer the latter today, but Wall Street still sees significant room for both stocks to recover. (See AVGO stock forecast)

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