‘Watch Your Step,’ Says Investor About Micron Stock

The selloff in memory chip stocks has gone from bad to worse, with Micron (NASDAQ:MU) plunging 17% during Thursday’s session and losing nearly 30% of its value over the past week. Investors are growing nervous about the sustainability of massive AI infrastructure spending, particularly following the Democrats’ midterm election victory, which has raised concerns about potential restrictions on data-center construction.

Adding to Wall Street’s worries, Qualcomm’s disappointing quarterly results have raised doubts about smartphone demand, while uncertainty surrounding future memory prices is weighing on semiconductor manufacturers. With Micron shares now trading far below their recent highs, bargain hunters might see an opportunity to purchase the stock at a steep discount.

However, investor David Desjardins believes buying into this weakness could prove costly, maintaining his Strong Sell rating despite the recent collapse. Having warned about Micron’s valuation back in July, he remains convinced that the industry’s remarkable profitability may ultimately create serious problems for those purchasing shares today.

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Desjardins is particularly concerned about what happens after 2028, when spending by leading tech companies could begin slowing just as semiconductor manufacturers bring additional factories online. Although he anticipates tremendous earnings during the next two fiscal years, his bearish outlook reflects fears that investors are overlooking the consequences of excessive production capacity.

“The memory shortages of today could contain the very seed of the oversupply of tomorrow,” Desjardins opined.

One reason for his caution involves Oracle, whose capital expenditures are expected to peak during fiscal 2027 and 2028 before falling in fiscal 2029. That anticipated reduction could offer an early indication of how other hyperscalers might eventually scale back their infrastructure budgets.

Desjardins expects total spending among these customers to reach $1.3 trillion by 2028, supporting robust demand for high-bandwidth memory throughout that period. However, the investor anticipates a turning point thereafter, when financing constraints and weaker investment growth could undermine the favorable conditions currently benefiting Micron.

Meanwhile, semiconductor manufacturers are preparing to expand output through multibillion-dollar construction projects, creating another potential threat to future pricing. Micron’s Idaho facilities are scheduled to begin contributing additional supply in 2027 and 2028, followed by its first New York factory in 2030.

Samsung Electronics and SK hynix are pursuing similarly extensive expansion plans, raising the possibility that global production could accelerate precisely when customer purchases begin losing momentum. Such an outcome would expose memory suppliers to falling selling prices, potentially reversing the earnings boom that currently makes their stocks appear so inexpensive.

Desjardins also warns against interpreting Micron’s low earnings multiple as proof that investors have discovered a bargain. Based on his experience with mining, energy, and shipping investments, the investor believes seemingly cheap cyclical companies can become expensive purchases when their profits approach unsustainable levels.

“Watch your step, and beware of deeply cyclical stocks trading at single-digit valuation multiples,” Desjardins summed up. (To watch Desjardins’ track record, click here)

Wall Street, however, sees Micron’s prospects far more favorably than Desjardins, with analysts maintaining a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 28 Buys and just one Hold. The average price target of $1,621.67 suggests a whopping 147% upside from Thursday’s closing price. (See MU stock forecast)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured investor. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

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