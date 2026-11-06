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Seadrill’s Strong Q3 Results and Contracted 2027 Drillship Coverage Support Buy Rating; Price Target Unchanged at $80

By TipRanks Auto-Generated Intelligence Newsdesk,

8 days ago

In a report released yesterday, Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial maintained a Buy rating on Seadrill Limited, with a price target of $80.00 .

Hamed Khorsand has given his Buy rating due to a combination of factors, led by Seadrill’s demonstrated ability to generate substantial free cash flow from its offshore drilling operations. In the third quarter, revenue of $428 million exceeded his $378 million forecast, while adjusted EBITDA of $121 million also came in above the $112 million estimate. That performance suggests the company is executing better than expected and provides a stronger foundation for future cash generation.

Khorsand also sees meaningful earnings visibility because more than 85% of Seadrill’s available drillship days in 2027 are already contracted. Recent awards at strong day rates support the expectation that the fleet will maintain pricing power and produce multi-year cash flows. Together, contracted coverage and anticipated free-cash-flow growth underpin the Buy recommendation, while the 12-month price target remains unchanged at $80.

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Khorsand covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Innodata, Adeia, and Ubiquiti Networks. According to TipRanks, Khorsand has an average return of 11.4% and a 49.69% success rate on recommended stocks.

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