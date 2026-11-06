Peloton Maintains Hold Rating as Financial Performance Improves Amid Subscriber and Product Revenue Declines; Price Target Unchanged at $6

Ronald Josey, an analyst from Citi, maintained the Hold rating on Peloton Interactive. The associated price target remains the same with $6.00.

Ronald Josey’s rating is based on a balance between Peloton’s improving financial performance and continuing operating challenges. The company exceeded expectations for revenue, gross margin, and adjusted EBITDA, while strong free cash flow helped it reach a net-cash position and reduce leverage. Subscriber churn also improved, suggesting greater stability in the recurring-revenue business.

However, ending connected-fitness subscribers continued to decline year over year, and product revenue remained under pressure. Uncertainty around demand for new hardware, commercial expansion, and the pace of product innovation limits confidence in a stronger outlook, so Josey maintained a Hold rating and left the price target unchanged at $6.

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Josey covers the Communication Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Platforms, People Incorporated, and Alphabet Class A. According to TipRanks, Josey has an average return of 5.7% and a 50.82% success rate on recommended stocks.

In another report released on November 3, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

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