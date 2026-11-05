Adeia (ADEA) Securities Investigation: Did Management’s Revenue Promises Go Off Script Before Shares Plunged 17%?

Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Adeia Inc. (Adeia Inc.) (NASDAQ:ADEA) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

Adeia Inc. shares opened down approximately 16.74% after the Company reported third-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings behind analyst expectations. The Company further reduced its own full-year 2026 revenue and earnings guidance. While the new CEO blamed the revision on delays in closing several reportedly complex media deals, the previous CEO who departed between quarters had assured investors they had “a number of ways to get within our [guided] range.” To obtain additional information, go to:

https://zlk.com/investigations/adeia-inc-investigation-submission-form?wire=18

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or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

https://zlk.com/

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