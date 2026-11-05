Alnylam’s Amvuttra Growth Potential Supports Buy Rating Despite 340B Risks

Bank of America Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad has maintained their bullish stance on ALNY stock, giving a Buy rating today.

Tazeen Ahmad’s rating is based on several factors, including Alnylam’s significant long-term opportunity in transthyretin amyloidosis and the differentiated profile of Amvuttra. Although the finalized 340B reimbursement change may pressure provider economics from 2027, the analyst believes demand should persist as hospitals consider alternative purchasing arrangements and treatment locations. Ahmad has already incorporated meaningful U.S. price erosion and more cautious near-term revenue assumptions, reducing the risk that these concerns are overlooked.

The Buy view also reflects the potential for Amvuttra and nucresiran to generate substantial franchise sales over time, alongside value from Alnylam’s broader commercial portfolio and pipeline. Physician feedback indicates continued interest in the therapy, while the company’s clinic network and home-treatment capabilities may support access if site-of-care patterns change. With the stock price well below the $287 price objective, Ahmad believes the market is undervaluing these growth prospects, and the planned share repurchase provides additional support.

In another report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $455.00 price target.

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