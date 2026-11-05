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BillionToOne’s Strong 3Q26 Execution and Raised 2026 Guidance Support Buy Rating; $120 Price Target Unchanged

By TipRanks Auto-Generated Intelligence Newsdesk,

7 days ago

Analyst Kyle Mikson CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on BillionToOne, Inc. Class A and keeping the price target at $120.00.

Kyle Mikson CFA’s rating is based on several factors, including BillionToOne’s strong 3Q26 execution. Revenue reached $123.0 million, ahead of expectations, as prenatal and oncology testing volumes expanded. The company also delivered positive adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income, and free cash flow, highlighting improving operating leverage.

Management raised 2026 revenue guidance to $460–470 million, reinforcing confidence in continued growth. Mikson sees additional upside from broader health-system adoption in prenatal testing and improving oncology reimbursement. The planned December 15 launch of Northstar Clear, supported by comparative data, strengthens the oncology opportunity and supports his unchanged $120 price target and Buy rating.

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In another report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

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